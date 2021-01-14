Chuck Norris Weighs in on Pro-Trump Riots: 'There Is No Room for Violence of Any Kind'

✖

Chuck Norris has denounced the deadly pro-Trump rioters that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week after a photo went viral on Twitter of one attendee who looked similar to the Walker, Texas Ranger star. After the photo circulated for days with people debating back and forth about whether or not it was of the 80-year-old actor, Norris made it clear Tuesday night that he wanted nothing to do with the movement.

"It wasn't me and I wasn't there," Norris wrote alongside a photo of himself on Twitter. "There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order." The actor's statement came after his representative, Erik Kritzer, told PEOPLE the photo shared on Twitter by Matthew Bledsoe was falsely identifying Norris.

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome," said Kritzer. "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family." While Norris did endorse President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and has been a longtime avowed Republican, he did not endorse a candidate in the 2020 election. Despite his political affiliation, people were skeptical of the photo circulated on Twitter from the start, noting that his age didn't even fall in the right range.

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn't him. Very good lookalike but too young. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) January 12, 2021

The pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6 would end in the deaths of five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died at the age of 42 a day after sustaining "while physically engaging with protesters" during the attempted insurrection, according to Capitol Police. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who submitted a notice of resignation the day after the attack, confirmed that more than 50 officers of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department were injured during the attempted insurrection, and several of them were "hospitalized with serious injuries."

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," said Sund in a statement. "Make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior."