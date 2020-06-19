Donald Trump’s Bogus CNN Video Blaming Fake News for Racial Issues Has Social Media Shaking Its Head

President Donald Trump shared a new video on Twitter created by his "memesmith" that appears to blame "fake news" for racism. The video shows a fake CNN chyron reading "Terrified Todler [sic] Runs from Racist Baby," and suggests the network would twist the heartwarming 2019 video to only show the end, where the Black child is running from the White child. The video earned the praise of Trump's supporters and had other Twitter users shocked.

Trump's video began with a home video clip of a Black child running from a White toddler, with tense music added. Then, it shows the longer video, which includes the two children hugging each other while Harry Connick Jr.'s "Close to You" is playing. "America is not the problem," reads the text after the clips play. "Fake news is. If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires."

CNN did cover the video of the two children hugging, under the headline "These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like." It dates back to September 2019 and was filmed in New York. One of the fathers of the toddlers shared the video on Facebook and it quickly went viral at the time. The children are Maxwell and Finnegan, who were both two years old at the time.

The video was created by a Twitter user named "CarpeDonktum," who bills himself as an "Eternally Sarcastic Memesmith specializing in the creation of memes to support President Donald J. Trump." According to a New York Times profile, he is a stay-at-home dad in his mid-30s and lives in Kansas City. He gained attention for first posting memes on Reddit's The_Donald forum. He created the infamous GIF of Trump body-slamming a wrestler whose face was replaced by the CNN logo. In February, he created a video of Democrats watching Trump's State of the Union, but it was taken down for copyright violations because it included R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts."