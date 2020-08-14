Donald Trump Boasts About US Economy With Multiple Graphs After Fumbling Through Data on 'Axios' Interview

✖

President Donald Trump is boasting about U.S. economic growth by sharing multiple graphs, after previously fumbling through COVID-related data in that now-infamous Axios interview. On Thursday, Trump shared a number of graphs on his Twitter timeline, with one titled "Jobs Boom In Full Swing." This graph shows that there was a sudden decline in jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that now there are more than existed before.

There are also graphs for "Manufacturing Boom In Full Swing," "Auto Market Shows Rapid Recovery," and "Housing Market Quickly Rebounds." Trump shared a graph indicating that the U.S. leads the world in stock growth, as well, and his final graph states that the U.S. has had the "shallowest contraction" of any country.

This series of graphs comes after Trump took a lot of criticism for the way he discussed COVID-19 data with Axios journalist Jonathan Swan, earlier this month. The most heavily criticized moment was when Trump expressed his loose data on deaths caused by the virus. "If you look at death ... United States is lowest in numerous categories. We're lower than the world. We're lower than Europe." CNNnotes that United States has 4% of the world's population, but 22% percent of coronavirus deaths.

Trump has found himself taking heat over another recent interview, after admitting to holding up the next coronavirus relief bill over his fight against mail-in ballots during a conversation on the Fox Business Network show Mornings with Maria.

Blaming Democrats for being the reason the bill has been held up, Trump said, "It's their fault. They want $3.5 billion for something that's fraudulent. For the mail-in votes, universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion for the post office. They need that money so it can work and they can take these millions and millions of ballots. [...] But if they don't get those two items, then they can't have mail-in ballots."

He continued: "If we don't make a deal, that means they won’t get the money and they won’t have universal mail-in voting." Trump then criticized California for sending out "tens of millions" of ballots. "Maybe they'll go to everyone but Republicans. We're challenging it in court. It's being challenged at many different levels."

Following Trump's interview, reports began to surface that the USPS was removing equipment from many of its facilities around the nation, and photos emerged showing USPS drop-boxes being removed. Many have cited these as evidence that Trump is manipulating the USPS in order to limit the potential for mail-in voting.