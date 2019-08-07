Donald and Melania Trump Visit With Dayton, Ohio Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Dayton, Ohio Wednesday, meeting with some of the victims of the recent mass shooting that took place there. The city was the site of a terrible act of violence, which claimed the lives of of nine victims, with another 27 reported injured. The shooter was also killed.

The president previously announced that he would be visiting Dayton, saying in a tweet, “Will be going to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, tomorrow to meet with First Responders, Law Enforcement, and some of the victims of the terrible shootings.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, the pair met “with patients at Miami Valley Hospital here in Dayton. They’ve been stopping between rooms to thank the hardworking medical staff. Very powerful moments for all!” She later added, “While at the hospital, POTUS [Donald Trump] says, ‘You had God watching. I want you to know we’re with you all the way.’ [POTUS] & [FLOTUS] visiting [with] victims and families now.”

Tomorrow will be about honoring victims, comforting communities, and thanking first responders & medical professionals for their heroic actions. President @realDonaldTrump is a true leader doing what’s right for this nation. https://t.co/bu2TtuH4cl — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) August 6, 2019

Many have since commented on the news of the Trumps visiting Dayton, with one person tweeting, “Thank you for coming to see the victims. Prayers for all and for solutions to preventing gun violence in and out of the realm of government.”

“I’m Never Trump but kudos on this. I’ll give credit when credit is due,” another user said.

Thank You Mr. President.

Sir Yes Sir! MAGA & KAG!

TRUMP 2020.

GOD BLESS THE PRESIDENT

GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! — Orlando Ramos (@olesart) August 7, 2019

Many have been critical of the visit, however, with one person calling the trip “nothing but a photo OP to be used politically later. Not a speck of decency in him, but anger and hate he has in abundance.”

“At least you got the city right this time. It is not Toledo. Everyone is watching to see if he has genuine empathy as there is no teleprompter,” someone else said, referring to Trump getting the name of the city wrong in a previous speech.

You forgot to mention all the protesters. I hope the victims put that racist in his place. This is a country of immigrants and not a country of his puppets. His rhetoric destroyed lives. — Casper (@Casper09531036) August 7, 2019

In addition to Dayton, Trump will also be visiting El Paso, Texas, where a second mass shooting claimed the lives of 20 people, with 27 more injured. The shooter was taken into police custody.

Photo Credit: Getty Images