Domino's Raises Tons of Eyebrows With Watermelon Pizza

TikTok has become the place for weird food combinations, and the latest is courtesy of Domino's Australia. The pizza chain shared the recipe for watermelon pizza, which shocked thousands of TikTok users. The idea originated with social media food star Oli Paterson, who has shared dozens of surprising food mixes on his Instagram and TikTok pages.

Back in July, Paterson posted a video of himself making the watermelon pizza. "Wanted to bring my famous watermelon pizza to TikTok so hopefully more people can try it," Paterson wrote. "Fry your watermelon for 5 minutes a side before loading up BBQ sauce, low moisture mozzarella, and chorizo before putting it under the grill/broiler for a few minutes, and enjoy!"

@dominosau Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option 😏🍕Nah fr when we saw @elburritomonster make a watermelon pizza, we HAD to give it a go. ♬ original sound - Domino’s Australia

Earlier this week, Domino's Australia posted a video of a few employees making a watermelon pizza in one of its locations. "Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option," the company joked. At the end of its clip, an employee took a bite, but he did not look pleased. "We think it might be an acquired taste," the narration says.

TikTok users were equally grossed out. "Feel bad for Italians," one person wrote. "Yeah, think ima get a Pizza Hut pizza instead," another wrote. "I'm not buying anything from you guys again," another commented as if the watermelon pizza was really joining the Domino's menu. "As a Domino's employee... I'm shocked," another wrote. "Don't hurt my family please," another person who took this recipe personally wrote.

Of course, this is hardly the only bizarre food combination found on TikTok. In July, TikTok users began putting Snickers bars inside pickles. This was not a new trend, as the idea has been floating around the web since at least 2018. Another viral TikTok trend was the "pasta chips," created by food blogger Emily Chan. she came up with the idea after air-frying farfalle pasta. She added grated Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and garlic and onion powder to add flavor.

While most food trends seem innocuous and just plain weird, one trend could be dangerous. Earlier this month, experts warned against the new "Ice Honey" challenge, which featured users trying to eat blocks of frozen honey as a special treat. It might sound like a fun idea, but it could be dangerous, especially with those who have fructose intolerance. “I actually have seen the videos, a few times,” gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal told Nexstar. "And the minute I saw it, my first thought was, ‘That is a lot of sugar, that is a lot of honey, and that is a lot of diarrhea.'"