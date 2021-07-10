TikTokers Are Stuffing Snickers Inside of Pickles

✖

TikTok users have found a new way to eat Snickers bars, and you might want to look away if you just ate breakfast. "Snickles" has begun trending there, as TikTok users share videos of themselves trying a Snickers bar after it has been put inside a pickle. This is not a new idea, but TikTokers have made it their own.

The "Snickles" trend on TikTok took off after user @williamcraft09, who posts strange taste tests as part of his Yummy or Yucky series, reviewed the recipe. In his "Snickles" review, he deemed it "yucky" just because his Snickers bar did not fit inside the pickle he picked, even after hollowing out its insides. "It didn’t taste as bad as I thought it would — it’s about a five out of 10," Craft said in his video.

Although many of his followers were horrified by the idea, other TikTok users posted videos of themselves trying it out. Some have suggested using the Almond Brownie or Peanut Brownie Snickers flavors to give the "Snickles" a different taste, notes the New York Post. Videos with the #snickle hashtag have amassed over 10.5 million views on TikTok.

The idea of putting a Snickers bar inside a pickle is not new. Back in 2018, Good Mythical Morning hosts Rhett and Link shared a video of themselves trying the snack. Notably, their producer left the Snickers bar inside the pickle for a day before serving it to the hosts, a step left out of Croft's video. Rhett noted that the two flavors don't mix in one bite, in that he didn't taste the Snickers' peanuts and chocolate at the same time as the pickle. "The nougat got pickled" though, he noted. "This is not bad, but nothing new has been created here," Link said. "You might as well just eat a Snickers and then eat a pickle," Rhett noted.

The "Snickles" is not the only TikTok food trend going viral this week. Food blogger Emily Chan, who uses the handle @bostonfoodgram on TikTok, earned over 2 million views for a video about "pasta chips," which she made by air-frying farfalle pasta. She added grated Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and garlic, and onion powder to add flavor. She also served them with marinara dipping sauce.

"The recipe is super fast, easy, and involves very few ingredients," Chan recently told Today. "That's exactly what I'm looking for when cooking." She also adds cayenne sometimes to add a "little spice" to the chips. Chan was surprised that the recipe became a viral sensation. "I think people love new dishes they can pop into the air fryer," she said. "And, the ingredients are ones that most people already have in their kitchens, so you don't usually have to buy anything extra to try them out."