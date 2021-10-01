Dog the Bounty Hunter Defends Not Working With Police on Brian Laundrie Hunt

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been working on his own to try and find missing Florida man Brian Laundrie, but he has not been working alongside law enforcement officials in his hunt. Now, Chapman is defending his decision to do so, by stating in a Newsmax interview, “I guess we kind of do the same thing but I really don’t pay too much attention, like they don’t pay too much attention to me.” He added, “After 45 years, I don’t call the police, they’re usually called on me – so I don’t know what they’re doing.”

Chapman went on to say, “I can’t call up and say, ‘Hey, G-Man, what’s going where’s your leads?’ And they don’t call me and say, ‘Hey, Dog, where’s your leads?’ so I have no idea.” The famous TV bounty hunter went on to share that, while he isn’t seeking police assistance in his Laundrie hunt, there is one situation where his team will call for law enforcement. “Now if someone’s in a house and they start firing at us then we call Big Brother and they send the SWAT and the dogs and get the guy,” Chapman said. “But I don’t check in with the police officers or the government to tell them what I’m doing and again they don’t check in with me to tell me what they’re doing.”

https://twitter.com/newsmax/status/1443852135163068423?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Laundrie went missing two weeks ago, before the body of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found in Wyoming. He’d reportedly been uncooperative with authorities in her missing person case prior to going missing himself. Champman recently got involved in the search for Laundrie, and has been posting social media videos of his search. On Wednesday, he shared a clip that detailed his “active and specific search in a key area,” which was “based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching.” Chapman added, “Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed.”

On Sept. 29 Chapman posted on Instagram that he and his team “discovered a campsite and fresh Monster can deep in the woods while searching Shell Island off the coast of Florida for” Laundrie. It was also noted that “the Monster can showed no rust or faded colors,” possibly indicating that whoever built the abandoned campsite had not been gone for long. At this time, Laundrie’s whereabouts are still unknown.