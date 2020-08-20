DNC 2020: Jennifer Hudson Wows With 'A Change Is Gonna Come' Performance

By John Connor Coulston

Jennifer Hudson wowed viewers around the U.S. with her performance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. After a speech from Kamala Harris, the Democrats' nominee for vice president, the 38-year-old singer appeared in the Chicago Cultural Center to sing a cover of "A Change Is Gonna Come," the iconic 1964 song by Sam Cooke. She was accompanied by two pianists and a saxophonist for the number.

Praise for the Dreamgirls and Cats actress seemed to be nearly universal on Twitter. Viewers loved the rendition and saw it as powerful and a fitting accompaniment for the night's events. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Hudson's performance.

