DNC 2020: Jennifer Hudson Wows With 'A Change Is Gonna Come' Performance

Jennifer Hudson wowed viewers around the U.S. with her performance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. After a speech from Kamala Harris, the Democrats' nominee for vice president, the 38-year-old singer appeared in the Chicago Cultural Center to sing a cover of "A Change Is Gonna Come," the iconic 1964 song by Sam Cooke. She was accompanied by two pianists and a saxophonist for the number.

Praise for the Dreamgirls and Cats actress seemed to be nearly universal on Twitter. Viewers loved the rendition and saw it as powerful and a fitting accompaniment for the night's events. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Hudson's performance.