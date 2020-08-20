DNC 2020: Jennifer Hudson Wows With 'A Change Is Gonna Come' Performance
Jennifer Hudson wowed viewers around the U.S. with her performance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. After a speech from Kamala Harris, the Democrats' nominee for vice president, the 38-year-old singer appeared in the Chicago Cultural Center to sing a cover of "A Change Is Gonna Come," the iconic 1964 song by Sam Cooke. She was accompanied by two pianists and a saxophonist for the number.
Praise for the Dreamgirls and Cats actress seemed to be nearly universal on Twitter. Viewers loved the rendition and saw it as powerful and a fitting accompaniment for the night's events. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Hudson's performance.
Jennifer Hudson breathing life into that building and leaving that echo for eternity. #DemocraticConvention 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZozknFkTp— Thomas Calderone (@tom_calderone) August 20, 2020
Kamala Harris followed by Jennifer Hudson YES— MJC 🏳️🌈 (@mCase513) August 20, 2020
Ooh I was about to start hating on the music number then Ms Jennifer Hudson belted out her first note... pic.twitter.com/n52kodAhFH— T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) August 20, 2020
A soprano sax? My weakness!!! And @IAMJHUD ? Excuse me as I melt into a pool of jelly that believes in our future again.— Nikolet Lewis (@LewisNikolet) August 20, 2020
Yaaaas Jennifer Hudson rn is a MOOD! GREAT choice, DNC.— Dr. Melody Kate Waring (@melodywaring) August 20, 2020
Jennifer Hudson is so powerful they needed two pianos to accompany her.— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) August 20, 2020
@JenniferHudson sing that song mama! It's been a looooong time coming, BUT Change is gonna COME!!!— Char (@DDjshields66) August 20, 2020
Jennifer Hudson said “I will not let the CATS movie be the last thing the world remembers me for”— (JUAN)ting to flip FL Blue (@JSabater98) August 20, 2020