DMX Hospitalized: LeBron James Posts Tribute to Rapper Who Remains on Life Support

Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on Friday night after a reported drug overdose and a heart attack. Several people responded to reports of his "grave condition," including LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers player posted a tribute to DMX on Monday and said that he was praying for him.

"To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven's above!" James tweeted on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers player was one of the many celebrities reaching out alongside Missy Elliott, Ja Rule, Machine Gun Kelly, and Gabrielle Union. Several made comments about how DMX played a massive role in their formative years while discussing his lyrics and rhymes.

TMZ reported on Saturday that DMX was in "grave condition" after a reported overdose and heart attack on Friday night. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, where doctors determined that the reported overdose was the reason behind his heart attack. However, conflicting reports surfaced regarding DMX's state following the emergency situation. One source told TMZ that there was "some brain activity" while another said that he was in a "vegetative state."

DMX's family released a statement on Sunday night via Entertainment Tonight and provided an update about the rapper's condition. They said that he was facing "serious health issues" and that he was admitted to the hospital on Friday. The family also asked for continued thoughts, wishes, and prayers.

While fans continued to seek updates about DMX's condition, peers posted several tributes and called for him to make a full recovery. Some tweeted supportive messages and tributes. Others recorded videos about DMX and offered prayers.

"Lord God in Heaven, bless our brother DMX," Kelly Rowland prayed in an Instagram video, as reported by Newsweek. "I ask that you will bless his family. I ask that you will wrap them with love and and support right now. Lord God I ask that you would please cover and keep our brother DMX right now in his bed, Lord God.

"And ask that you would have mercy on his life and we just hold him up to you and ask that you shine your purest white light on him and all he loves," Rowland continued. "We thank you for his life, we thank you for allowing us to witness his gift and ask that this is not the end of the road."