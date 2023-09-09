DJ Breastfeeds During Concert Set: 'My Parenting Style'

Bedtime doesn't get any better than this. As a mother and a DJ, Heather Christie is setting new standards for fostering parenthood, taking her daughter along with her to over 70 gigs while simultaneously breastfeeding. Christie, 34, went viral after a video was posted online showing how she breastfed during her set at the Spirit Weavers Gathering in Oregon. She is seen slinging her daughter to her breast, feeding her while dancing and interacting with the crowd. One hand is all the DJ needs to spin the track while breastfeeding on stage. Since she has to DJ with one hand while the other is occupied, she has to elevate one leg on the table to breastfeed onstage. While all this is happening, the clip displays the text, "Why can't the whole world be like this?"

GRLSWIRL, which describes itself as "a women founded skate collective," that is "empowering through skate" on its Instagram page, first drew attention to the video by posting it on their social accounts, accompanied by a lengthy caption: "Yes we're a skateboarding brand but we also are a brand founded by women. Some of our founders have had to go on the breastfeeding journey, or maybe someday will have to breastfeed. Seeing the comradery and support at @spiritweavers for this JOB we are tasked with just made our hearts explode and apparently the internet explode (on our tik Tok). Cheers to all the badass women out there breastfeeding and living their passions simultaneously, and shout out to all the women at SW cheering her on instead of shaming her! DJ MAMA EXTRAORDINAIRE @heatherchristie.love."

Later, after the clip grew in popularity, Christie penned her own post, thanking GRLSWIRL for giving her the spotlight and offering her perspective on the events that had transpired since."It's been about a month since this video first went viral – thanks to @grlswirl," she wrote. "Now, dozens of momfluencers and others from around the world have shared it. Over 12 million views on the original post. And I haven't quite known how to address it to be honest!!! "To me, this was such a 'normal' moment – one in which I did what I've done dozens of other times: breastfeed my daughter onstage. (Ask my band @honeywildmusic … I think I first saw @sasharosesong breastfeeding while DJing a few years ago…) I didn't realize it was a 'THING.'"

She added, "I had even asked my friend @lila.lunaa – who was hanging out with Naya that eve – "please try to keep her as long as possible, until after the climax of the set, so mommy can rock out." But Naya hadn't taken a nap that afternoon, so Lila brought her to me early. If that hadn't have happened though, THIS moment may not have been captured. What you hear me saying over the music is "Yes! YOU GET IT." And truly… I wish you could see what I saw that night… in the beaming expressions of the women of all ages, some bare-chested, some in all ceremonial white… because truly, at the final moments of the 2nd weekend of the 10th anniversary of @spiritweavers gathering, I felt more seen that I ever have been in my life."

"This is my mission now: I've slipped into quietly without realizing what it meant for me, and what it meant for others," she continued. "Music & motherhood, it's a fine crossroads that still has mending and tending to weave, but we're here doing it with sooo much love. Everything I'm up to with @moonbaberecords and beyond revolves around this. Kuddos to the mamas who are still stepping fully into their dreams, and to the communities that support it: So much love… more soon."

Christie, who is from Los Angeles, told Caters News Agency in an interview, "I breastfeed onstage because it's after her bedtime, and the only way she goes to sleep is by nursing." "It's just how I am in terms of my parenting style; she has a lot of close contact with me," she explained. "To be received by everyone cheering made me cry — it is so hard to be a woman in music in the music industry, let alone a mother," Christie said. "I'm just trying to get through every moment as a new mom and a DJ and pursue my career and doing what I love."

She said that DJing was something she discovered because of her love for music, and realized she wanted to make people dance. The mom-of-one explained that she is happiest "sharing music onstage." Christie added that she hopes that her approach will be the key to ushering in a new wave of acceptance concerning motherhood and how we parent. "Even though it's a novel and anomaly, it still made me think we are ready to embrace us mothers doing our thing, which is so powerful for moms," she said.