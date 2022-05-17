Bette Midler Slammed for Glib Breastfeeding Comment Amid Baby Formula Shortage

As the baby formula shortage takes its toll on the U.S., advice about breastfeeding is being met with substantial backlash. No one knows that better than Bette Midler, who made a snarky tweet about breastfeeding in this context last week. Since then, the actress has gotten some intense clapbacks on Twitter.

Midler retweeted a post by MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle which read: "The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly: 3 American companies control over 90 percent of the [market], hugely restrictive regulations (thanks to big [money] lobbying) prohibit foreign formulas. Name another industry/sector/product like this." Midler joined others in pointing out the obvious solution for some parents.

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

"TRY BREASTFEEDING!" she wrote. "It's free and available on-demand." As Midler would learn in the days to come, that's not necessarily true. The reason the baby formula industry caught on in the first place is because breastfeeding is not always reliable or feasible for everyone. On top of that, many readers did not care for her condescending tone when Ruhle's point was to call out questionable corporate practices.

The baby formula shortage is currently taking different forms in different parts of the country, so check with local resources on formula availability near you. The Mayo Clinic has published a helpful guide to the differences between breastfeeding and formula-feeding, including how to determine when one suits your family better than another. With that out of the way, scroll on for some of the top responses to Midler's tweet this weekend.