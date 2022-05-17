Bette Midler Slammed for Glib Breastfeeding Comment Amid Baby Formula Shortage
As the baby formula shortage takes its toll on the U.S., advice about breastfeeding is being met with substantial backlash. No one knows that better than Bette Midler, who made a snarky tweet about breastfeeding in this context last week. Since then, the actress has gotten some intense clapbacks on Twitter.
Midler retweeted a post by MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle which read: "The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly: 3 American companies control over 90 percent of the [market], hugely restrictive regulations (thanks to big [money] lobbying) prohibit foreign formulas. Name another industry/sector/product like this." Midler joined others in pointing out the obvious solution for some parents.
TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022
People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022
"TRY BREASTFEEDING!" she wrote. "It's free and available on-demand." As Midler would learn in the days to come, that's not necessarily true. The reason the baby formula industry caught on in the first place is because breastfeeding is not always reliable or feasible for everyone. On top of that, many readers did not care for her condescending tone when Ruhle's point was to call out questionable corporate practices.
The baby formula shortage is currently taking different forms in different parts of the country, so check with local resources on formula availability near you. The Mayo Clinic has published a helpful guide to the differences between breastfeeding and formula-feeding, including how to determine when one suits your family better than another. With that out of the way, scroll on for some of the top responses to Midler's tweet this weekend.
Insensitive
If she hasn't up til now, she can't just start at any time. It's not like turning on a spigot.
The 'breastfeeding wars' are just another example of the class divide. It's elite WFH class judging those who can't or don't breastfeed full time.#leavewomenalone #MyBodyMyChoice— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) May 13, 2022
Many people felt that Midler's tweet was insensitive to new mothers who were unable to breastfeed or even those who chose not to before the shortage began.
Incorrect
People do not understand how boobs work pic.twitter.com/bPu4g8R4Da— Amanda Deibert🏳️🌈🌻🌻 (@amandadeibert) May 13, 2022
Bette, respectfully, this is a very bad take. I had twins. I didn’t produce enough milk for both. Without formula, I would have had to have chosen which one got to eat. To say nothing of kids that get separated from the birth mothers very young.— Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) May 13, 2022
Sensitivity aside, many people responded to Midler with strong arguments that she was incorrect. Breastfeeding is not an option that is available "on demand" for many, many women in the U.S.
Generational
May 15, 2022
Some people chalked Midler's opinion here up to a generational divide, turning instead to younger women in the public eye for their opinions here.
Priority
TY. I'm w you on this, Bette. From moment of birth, most western hospitals thwart 1st natural instinctual needs of mom & of baby to move to bare breast/latch/suckle/remain to suckle on-demand, so too many women soon think they can't, baby won't...in reality, extremely rare.— 🌹Deborah Dupré🌹 (@DeborahDupre) May 13, 2022
Some fans interpreted Midler's tweet to be broader, insinuating that U.S. institutions should do more to promote breastfeeding over formula. In that context, they agreed with her.
Follow-up
People are piling on because you are working with old information. Women *don’t* believe formula is better than breast milk. They’re *shamed* for using formula, even if it’s their only option. Your tweet re-inforced that women who don’t breastfeed are failures. They’re not.— Jennifer Bettina Wayne (@BettinaWayne) May 13, 2022
I teach c18/c19 African American writers, including writing about slavery. Learning about enslaved women involves learning about rape, forced reproduction, and forced breastfeeding labor. 2/7— Dr. Brigitte Fielder (@BrigField) May 13, 2022
Sure enough, Midler followed up her tweet later with some more nuance, but for many fans it still didn't hit the mark. Her reference to the practice of "wet nursing" drew even more backlash.
Examples
What an ignorant comment. I had a blood transfusion when I had my son and no one told me that could affect breast feeding/milk production. I wanted to breast feed but my milk dried up and my son wasn't able to get the nutrition he needed. It devastated me. Shame on you. https://t.co/yTVCJ63Jfe— A.J. Brumley (@AJBrumley78) May 17, 2022
As the conversation continued, many women shared their personal stories and the reasons why breastfeeding was not an option for them. The wide array of reasons helped drive home the severity of this problem with formula.
Apologize
Why not just say “I was wrong?” https://t.co/xwYyfeNWVm— J (@Gold_Ranga) May 15, 2022
Finally, many fans were put off by Midler doubling down on this argument. They thought that the actress should accept her mistake rather than backpedaling.