Disney World Makes Some Big Tweaks to Its Hit New Show

Just a year after its debut, Disney World has made some major changes to its Disney Enchantment fireworks show. Guests heading to the Orlando, Florida theme park and venturing to Main Street, USA at Magic Kingdom Park at approximately 9 p.m. will now be greeted with a new introduction that connects the show to Walt Disney World's 50-year history.

According to WDWMagic.com, the changes were made on the weekend of Aug. 20 amid a lackluster response to the Disney Enchantment show. The 15-minute fireworks show now begins with an introduction that not only features Mickey Mouse, but also Walt Disney himself. New projections of archive clips see Disney introducing the "Florida Project" as well as Walt Disney World's dedication ceremony with Roy Disney. The introduction ends with Mickey Mouse telling guests "you are the magic," before the show segues into the impressive fireworks display, which remains mostly the same aside from a few firework timings.

Presented by Pandora, Disney Enchantment is described by the park as "a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts." Featuring classic and reimagined Disney songs along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence, the nightly event features dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky, along with appearances from Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul, among others. These characters join guests as they "explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you'll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along!"

Disney Enchanted debuted in September 2021 as part of The World's Most Magical Celebration, the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary. The beloved theme park turned 50 on October 1, 2021, marking the occasion with an 18-month celebration that has featured a number of events, new debuts, dazzling light displays, celebratory merchandise, new food, and more.

The updated Disney Enchanted show kicks off nightly at 9 p.m., except on days when the park hosts "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween part." Disney's s 18-month-long 50th-anniversary celebration concludes on March 31, 2023.