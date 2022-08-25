Disney World Just Made a Change to Its Ticketing Process

Even more changes are coming to Disney World. Amid refurbishment projects and those debunked rumors about Cinderella's Castle, the beloved Orlando theme park is getting ready to make some major changes to its ticketing process that fans can likely get behind. As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, new changes to Walt Disney World's Park Pass reservation system allow guests an easier and more customizable ticketing process.

Under the new changes, confirmed on the official Disney World blog and first reported on by WDW News Today, guests across all ticket types can now book their Park Pass reservations together at the same time. Prior to the change guests in the same group with different ticket types, such as an Annual Pass holder travelling with a Single-Day Ticket holder, had to book Park Pass reservations separately. Disney is also increasing the number of tickets that can have Park Passes reserved, raising the number from 12 to 30, meaning larger groups can now be accommodated. The new changes also affect customization. Disney guests can now change their date and park on their reservation. Before the changes went into effect, guests wishing to make updates to their reservations had to outright cancel them and rebook.

The Park Pass reservation system was first introduced back in 2020 as Disney World reopened following a temporary closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The system requires guests who wish to visit a Walt Disney World theme park – Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney's Animal Kingdom – to hold both a valid ticket as well as a reservation for the Park they wish to visit that particular day, preventing park hopping. Park Pass reservations are not needed for Disney Springs, Disney's outdoor shopping and dining district. Reservations are limited and subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. More information about the Park Pass reservation system, including a step-by-step guide on how to book reservations, is available here.

The updates to the Park Pass system mark just the latest ticketing changes to hit Disney theme parks. In September 2021, Disney World hiked up the price of its annual pass while also cutting some perks. Annual passes now cost $399 and $1,299. The in June of this year, Disneyland Resort ended sales of its Magic Key annual passes, which initially launched in August 2021 and offered four different pass levels. At the time, Disneyland spokesperson Jamie Clower explained, "it's all about managing the guest experience."