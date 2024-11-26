Check Out These Hidden Gems In Disney Springs and See Why It’s Walt Disney World’s Greatest Treasure

There’s a lot more in Walt Disney World than Cinderella’s castle at Magic Kingdom Theme Park. PopCulure.com was invited to see all that Disney Springs has to offer for its Unwrapping Disney Springs event which showcased the adult playground as the ultimate destination for food, fun and shopping. Attendees strolling the area will find high quality boutique stores, entertainment venues, more than 70 culturally diverse dining experiences and a variety of activities for people of all ages, all totaling more than 150 venues of pure magic. And now is the perfect time to go to witness the holiday wonder.

The Town Center Christmas Tree stands at 45’ tall and is designed with elegance and nature from a hardworking team of Disney staffers who work year round to make attendees feel like they’re in their own Disney movie. The lanterns adorning the tree were handcrafted in Egypt. Don’t be surprised by the snow flurries that take place every half hour beginning at sundown near the Town Center tree, creating a winter wonderland ambiance despite it being in the Sunshine State.

The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll boasts 21 different trees this year and each have a different theme, all to Disney favorites like Coco, Star Wars, Toy Story, and other classics. New this year are interactive experiences that only MagicBand+ holders can take part in.

For those looking for some fun and frolic outside of the typical shopping and dining at Disney Springs, here’s a cheat sheet of Disney Springs’ hidden gems.

Disney Ever After

Guests can create their own headband with their favorite Disney characters at the newly opened shop. Choose from classics like Mickey and Minnie to Toy Story’s Buzzlightyear and even Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

Disney Art Walk

This outdoor gallery of colorful murals showcases the work of artists from around the world with customized pieces centered on culture. Some of the pieces were especially curated in honor of Pride Month and Black History Month. One cool thing Disney Springs goers may experience are artists painting their murals in real time.

Aerophile: The World Leader in Balloon Flight Experience

Looking for a little thrill? Guess can take flight in the largest tethered helium balloon in the world over the beautiful architecture and bodies of water across WDW.

Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney

This is the only Cirque du Soleil show in Florida and the first collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney. Unlike other shows around the world, this show incorporates Walt Disney Animation interpreted through performances and acrobatic mastery of Cirque du Soleil.

Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers at Disney Springs

Sparkle like a Princess with your own personalized souvenir. Glass blowing options are available, as well as customized trinkets at this one-of-a-kind shop. While there, PC Staff Writer, Brenda Medley, and her husband created their own glass pumpkin to symbolize their union.

Bowes Signature Candles

Perfect for a date night or girls day out, curate your own scented soy candle at Bowes. Guests choose up tp three scents and set their intentions with different accessories. For those looking for extra dazzle, there’s a craft option to decorate the candle’s case.