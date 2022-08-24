Disney World Removing Cinderella Castle? The Truth Behind the TikTok Rumor

According to a round of recent TikTok rumors, some major changes may be coming to Disney World — but these claims are unverified. As Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, an ongoing rumor claims that Disney is looking to demolish Cinderella's Castle, the iconic building that has stood on the grounds of the Florida theme park ever since it opened, but what is the truth behind the rumor?

Rumors of the supposed upcoming demolition of Cinderella's Castle were first sparked on Monday, Aug. 22 when The Mouse Trap News TikTok account posted a video with the claims. With a video showing the iconic building, which then flashed to what the Orlando theme park would look like in its absence, the account claimed, "Breaking Disney news. Cinderella Castle will be removed after the 50th anniversary," adding that "the Magic Kingdom will look empty without the castle." The account alleged that "this announcement came out of the blue and is devastating, and there are no mentions from Disney as to what might be replacing it."

A blog post from The Mouse Trap expanded on the "breaking news," claiming that "come 2024" Cinderella's Castle will cease to exist, as "a huge Disney announcement just broke that they would be removing Cinderella Castle from the Magic Kingdom at Disney World." In addition to demolishing Cinderella's Castle, the blog alleged, "it is possible Disney removes the castles at each Disney park around the world, like Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland for example." The post went on to claim that "the exact date of when Cinderella Castle will be removed is not set. Disney only said that it would be removed after the 50th Anniversary celebration," meaning the building would likely come down sometime in 2024.

Before Disney fans get too upset, they should know the truth behind the rumor. It appears that the Mouse Trap News' claims are nothing more than a hoax, and the rumors that Cinderella's Castle will be demolished hold little truth. In fact, in The Mouse Trap News' TikTok bio, the account admits that it produces "Real Disney News That Is 100% Fake." In the "about" section on the accompanying blog, the site says, "The Mouse Trap is the world's best satire site." The page goes on to inform readers, "we write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff," adding, "you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun." So it seems fans will still be able to snap a picture in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle even after the park's 18-month-long 50th-anniversary celebration concludes in 2023.