Chef Art Smith, Oprah’s Former Chef, Brings Southern Flavor to Walt Disney World’s Foodies

A former employee of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Theme Park goes on to be a personal chef for Oprah Winfrey while simultaneously growing a client list to include Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, and goes on to become the owner of restaurants in Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Georgia, and various cities in Florida — that’s Chef Art Smith. Born and raised in Florida, Chef Art grew up cooking soul food classics, and now his Disney Springs restaurant, Homecomin‘, exposes the world to his world-famous buttermilk fried chicken, sausage gravy, devilled eggs, shrimp and grits, collard greens, and everything in between.

PopCulture.com was invited to enjoy the magic of what Disney Springs offers for food and beverage lovers as part of their “Unwrapping Disney Springs” event to indulge in all things holiday. Before a full feast was provided, Chef Art took the time to speak to PC about his background, and why Disney Springs is the perfect place for Homecoming.

You are the only former Disney Parks cast member to own their own business at any Disney location worldwide. Talk to me about the importance of that legacy worldwide with all the Disney Disney in general, especially with your location as a Florida native.

I didn’t even know about opening a business here. But I think that when I did find out about it [making history], the first thing I did, I started teaching classes at the Disney College program school here. I did a whole seminar and I am always open to helping in that way. I want youngsters to know that if I can do it, you can do it. I think that Disney is one of the greatest companies for leadership and it is the leader in imagination and enables people to dream.

And if you can dream it, as the late Quincy Jones would say, you can be it. I remember when Quincy Jones, he used to come to Oprah’s house, and I used to feed him all the time, and I remember him saying that all the time and I think that we need to teach young people to be able to dream big and by and really believe in that you can make dreams come true.

Despite your history with Disney, due to your experience, you could have opened your restaurant anywhere else in the world. Why start and stay here?

Disney is just a happy place. I prefer places that are happy.

You’re world renowned. Who’s been your favorite celebrity client? Or your top five?

Oprah Winfrey. Michelle Obama. Angela Bassett – Angela and are very close….I would say Lady Gaga…I’m thinking of people that I actually know that actually interact with and not just who I’ve actually cooked for, but people who I interact with and know what they like. We interact, we talk. It’s more about the personal relationships that I’ve built.

Your fried chicken is a staple and having so many cultures try it out and react positively to it is one thing. But there’s a certain thing about being able to impress anyone African American with your fried chicken or fried chicken in general because it’s such a beloved food in the culture, and one of the harshest criticized. But you have a southern upbringing. Talk to us a little bit about the camaraderie there?

Oprah and Stedman [Graham] always said ‘You put your foot in it. You cook like Madea.’ I love that. I always knew how to make gravy and stuff like that. I knew how to smother stuff, like smother chicken and stuff like that. So cooking is nothing new to me, but I feel like it’s because I put love in my food.