Ariana Grande Presses Disney World to Save Iconic Ride

Ariana Grande is taking a moment from her busy schedule promoting Wicked before the first half of its release later in the month, asking Disney to save its . According to Entertainment Weekly, Grande is doing her part to deliver a hail mary and get Walt Disney World to bring back Twilight Zone’s Tower of Terror.

The original ride was retired at the Florida amusement park, making way for the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Grande discussed the ride and its replacement during an appearance on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas podcast, asking Disney to brick back the Tower of Terror as at least a shrine or monument.

“I want to speak on the Tower of Terror because I love and respect the Guardians of the Galaxy, of course I do. I think it’s a beautiful thing, it’s great, it’s impressive, it’s amazing. I’m a big Baby Groot person. I don’t remember much about her, but I love her,” Grande says. “It’s real desperation to protect and preserve what is the Tower of Terror.”

She followed this with a reading of her dire open letter to Disney making the change. She was also quick to call the original ride an “absolute masterpiece.” Bring it back!

“Perhaps this message comes prematurely, but I would be remiss if I did not reach out with a potential matter of grave concern. In the wake of the most recent alterations that have befallen your historic park in California — yes, I’m referring to the calamitous loss/makeover of the Tower of Terror ride here — I humbly implore you to not follow suit,” Grande wrote. “Please allow the iconic and tremendous Tower of Terror to stand tall, permanently in the name of historical preservation, spooky honor, and good, old-fashioned fun. I hope that you’ll consider this humble plea from a passionate fan.”

That said, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! opened in 2017, with all of The Twilight Zone flavor removed. It’s similar to what happened to the classic Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios, removed and replaced by the park’s massive Simpsons overhaul.