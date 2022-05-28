Disney World Mainstay Finally Reopening After Pandemic Closure

✖

Walt Disney World gave fans an incredibly exciting announcement on Thursday – the return of The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. The musical dinner show first opened in 1974, and it closed down along with the rest of the theme park when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As Disney parks slowly recover, attractions like this one are just beginning to come out of hibernation.

The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a light comedy show to accompany a family meal during a stay at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It stars The Pioneer Hall Players, who have changed cast over the last five decades and have gradually updated their show as time went on. According to the Disney Parks blog, their big post-pandemic re-opening will include "a new audio and lighting system and a few updates to its script and scenery, while staying true to the experience guests know and love."

Fans likely won't know what these updates are until they see them for themselves. The show re-opens on Thursday, June 23 and reservations are already available now. You can book your seats on DisneyWorld.com now if you'll be in the park after June 23.

Live shows like the Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue are some of the more subtle attractions at Disney World, but no less important or memorable. Disney Live Entertainment creative director Tom Vazzana told the Disney Parks blog that this was one of his fondest early memories from when he was a performer in the park. He said: "I remember when I first walked out on the Pioneer Hall stage, cast as Six Bits Slocum, and saw how much our guests enjoyed the show. Over the years, I've seen the show grow with our guests and when we return, our hope is that guests truly see themselves reflected on stage and in our performances."

Stage manager David Moore added: "Our guests and cast are like family. It's great to see guests celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and vacations year after year. You get to know friends, couples, and families. You meet their children and grandchildren. Just seeing how much this show means to our cast and guests is an amazing experience and I love being a part of that magic."

As for this 2022 update, Moore added: "We had the unique opportunity to really look at this show and take it to the next level for everyone involved. From switching the stage lighting to LED – which is better for the environment – to upgrading the audio for better sound quality, every little update is leading to a better overall experience for our guests and cast."

"I am so proud to work with an amazing team that has taken the time to make this ongoing legacy what it is today, especially during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration," Vazzana added. "And I can't wait to see the audience's expression when that curtain rises and the Pioneer Hall Players burst onto the scene once again with the same great fun family entertainment we've brought them all these years."