Disney World Debate: Upset Mother Lashes out Online at Childless Adults for Visiting the Theme Park

Disney World is the most magical place in the world, but only for children, according to one mother who slammed childless adults visiting the beloved theme park. A new debate regarding who should and should not be allowed at Disney is causing a frenzy online after a venting mother shared a now-viral Facebook post following her trip to Disney, which was so rudely ruined by a millennial ordering a pretzel.

“It pisses me off TO NO END!!!!! when I see CHILDLESS COUPLES WITHOUT AT DISNEY WORLD!!!!,” the mother wrote in the post, which was screenshot and shared to Twitter. “DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!!! Yet these immature millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!! They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUYS THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!! THEY WILL NEVER EXPERIENCE THE EXHAUSTION THAT IT IS TO CHASE A 3 YEAR OLD AROUND AND GETTING STARES AT [ASSUMING] IM A BAD MOTHER!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This c–t in some very SLUTTY shorts was buying a Mickey pretzel and Aiden wanted one but the line was very long so I said later and it broke his poor little heart and he cried,” the woman continued. “I WANTED TO TAKE THAT F—ING PRETZEL FROM THAT TRAMP LIKE THANKS B—H YOU MADE MY SON CRY!”

“DW is for CHILDREN!!!” she wrote. “People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!! Mothers with children should be allowed to skip ALL THE LINE!!!”

The viral post and the heated debate that it sparked was only heightened after a story published by the New York Post argued that it was “weird” for childless millennials to go to Disney, the writer citing that such people are missing out on cinematic masterpieces like Booksmart and traveling the world.

“Millennials are indeed in an unhealthy relationship with Disney, having granted control of so much of their leisure time and personality to a single, enormous corporate entity meant for children,” the op-ed reads. “Another oft-ignored problem with letting a kids brand control your adult life is the stupidity and culture ignorance it leads to.”

The push to keep childless adults out of Disney has left many sounding off online, with plenty pointing out that Disney is meant for everyone and that the theme park has even consistently marketed itself towards young adults.

Disneyland has been marketing to young childless people since the 50’s pic.twitter.com/IyDJKVLy6L — Carlyle (@amateurliving) July 26, 2019

“WALT’S WHOLE GOAL WAS TO MAKE THINGS THAT EVERYONE COULD ENJOY,” one person wrote, sharing quotes from Walt Disney speaking to the universality of the theme park. “Maybe stop shaming people for enjoying a freaking theme park.”

One person even suggested that they were going to “organize an Unofficial Childless Millennial Day at Disney.”