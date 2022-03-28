Walmart Recalls Nearly 100,000 Helmets

With spring upon us, it’s time to check your storage for these items! Sakar International has recalled nearly 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets sold exclusively at Walmart due to a head injury risk. The New York Post reports that per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was no other choice. The helmets “do not comply with the US CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.” Consumers who potentially purchased the helmets and are actively wearing them are at risk for a head injury if they fall, the CPSC notes.

The recalled helmets were sold in stores and online from July 2020 through January 2022. Those who purchased the helmets impacted by the recall will be contacted directly by the retailer. Luckily, there have been no injuries reported from the helmets to date. However, those who have the helmets are urged to stop using them “immediately.”

The helmets are black with black straps and a black buckle. Many consumers found them to be cool due to having a bluetooth speaker capability. In lieu of returning the helmets to the store they purchased it from, consumers should contact Sakar directly for a free replacement helmet. Sakar promises they will facilitate any return using prepaid postage packaging. Sakar International sells dozens of electronic products via Walmart. Some of the products listed on the website include selfie sticks, USB cables, SD Card Readers, Speakers, Cameras, and more. Their products are also sold on Amazon.

According to their LinkedIn profile, the company has been in business since 1977 and is a leading provider of electronics and accessories. They pride themselves on “consistently evolving alongside technology to develop on-trend, cutting edge products.” They acquired the Vivitar brand in 2008 and has since launched a full line of photographic, optic and related accessories. The company’s headquarters are in Edison, New Jersey. They also have additional offices in the U.K., Canada, Latin America, Hong Kong and China.