Disgraced Fox News Alum Busted for Alleged DUI

Former veteran Fox News anchor Ed Henry was arrested for a DUI in Florida last month. Henry, who was fired from Fox News in 2020 for alleged sexual misconduct, was taken into police custody in Palm Beach on June 20 after an officer pulled him over after making a turn in his car with a damaged front tire.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. local time, according to a deputy's report obtained by RadarOnline.com. An officer in the area spotted Henry driving Black Cadillac Escalade with a flat tire and metal rim grinding against the road. As he made a turn, the tire fell off completely "and rolled into the east bound lanes almost striking an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle had to apply its brakes and swerve to avoid being hit by the tire." Henry, the former chief White House correspondent and co-anchor of America's Newsroom, then proceeded to pull into the parking lot of a Cadillac dealership.

Former Fox News reporter was arrested in West Palm Beach after police spotted him casually driving with a flat tire. https://t.co/UDqmz03q2n — Radar Online (@radar_online) July 10, 2023

When questioned by the sheriff's deputy, Henry said he drove to the Cadillac dealership to get his tire fixed. The deputy noted in the report that he was "able to smell the odor of unknown alcohol coming from his breath," adding that the former Fox News veteran, who was described as "cooperative and polite," had "glassy and bloodshot eyes...His gait was unsteady. His speech was slightly slurred." Henry reportedly confessed to drinking two bourbons between 6 and 7 p.m. He failed several parts of the field sobriety test including the "one leg stand," the "walk and turn," and the "finger to nose" where "Henry used the pad of his finger instead of the tip on all tasks," per the deputy's report. Henry voluntarily submitted to an alcohol breath test, which measured just below the legal limit of .08, documents show. However, he was still arrested. Henry was reportedly "calm" and "quiet" throughout the process, refused to answer questions, and invoked his right to counsel.

Per RadarOnline.com, Henry is expected to appear for his arraignment later this month. In a statement, his attorney, David Tarras, said, "Mr. Henry cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation. He respectfully provided a sample of his breath that was below a .08, and thus below the legal limit in Florida. " Tarras added that "Mr. Henry and his legal team continue to cooperate with the State Attorney's Office for Palm Beach County and are confident in a just result."

Henry was a longtime Washington correspondent for Fox News. In 2016, a tabloid report surfaced when a woman in Las Vegas said the two were having an extramarital affair, prompting Henry to several months off from Fox News. Just a few years later, the anchor was let go from the network following an investigation into a complaint about "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace" after Fox News was contacted by a former employee about Henry's behavior from "years ago." Henry is currently facing a 2020 federal sexual harassment lawsuit.