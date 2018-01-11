Diet Coke Launches Redesigned Cans and Four New Flavors

Diet Coke is getting a new look this year, relaunching in 2018 with sleek new cans and four new flavors attempting to entice customers and mark a new chapter for the iconic drink.

After 35 years, the company is launching newly designed cans in mid-January, although the taste of what’s inside will remain the same. In addition, Coca-Cola is adding four new flavors to its diet lineup — Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango.

“Diet Coke is one of the most iconic brands loved by millions of fans in North America,” Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, said in a press release. “Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach. And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation.”

Coca-Cola spent two-years on the launch and spoke to over 10,000 people across the country to find out what they liked, pointing to millennials’ affinity for bold flavors in their final product. The new design and flavors are a clear play to younger audiences, with Acevedo explaining that the new look is “contemporizing” the brand.

“Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side,” Acevedo said.

The slim new cans are still the same size — 12 oz. — as their predecessors, and existing package sizes will also remain available for purchase.

Photo Credit: Coca-Cola