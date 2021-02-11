✖

TikTok star Dazhariaa Shaffer, who was known online as "Bxbygirlldee" or "Dee," has died. Shaffer died earlier this week at the age of 18, her parents confirmed Tuesday. Although Shaffer's cause of death was not immediately clear, Coroner Shane Evans with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that they responded to a suicide death on Tuesday for Shaffer. Shaffer's parents also later confirmed her death to be suicide.

Shaffer's parents first shared news of their daughter's passing in a statement posted on their GoFundMe page. Organized by her father, Raheem Alla, who also goes by Rodney Andry, the page wrote that the teenager "has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels." Her father said she "was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child." He added that Shaffer "was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road." In the post, he also alluded to his daughter's mental health struggles.

"I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean," he wrote. "Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you."

Alla also confirmed Shaffer's passing in a TikTok video, which highlighted pictures of the teen. In the post, he thanked Shaffer's fans and his followers for "their love and support of my daughter," adding, "unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place." Shaffer's mother confirmed her daughter's passing in a Facebook post.

"I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going," she wrote. "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times."

From Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Shaffer quickly rose to become a viral TikTok star, her account boasting more than 1.4 million followers. Her Instagram account, meanwhile, had over 100,000 followers, wither her YouTube channel having over 100,000 subscribers. She was known for sharing videos documenting her life as well as trying viral challenges. Following news of her death, fans have taken to social media to mourn, with one person writing, "She had a beautiful spirit. May she Rest In Peace."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.