David Bowie Died 5 Years Ago Today, Fans Pay Tribute to Rock Icon

Sunday morning, music fans woke up in mourning. The day marked the five-year anniversary of David Bowie's death. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 69 due to cancer. He died two days after the release of his final studio album, "Blackstar," as well as his birthday. His wife Iman scattered his ashes at Burning Man while fans and peers alike posted tributes on social media.

When fans realized that Sunday was the five-year anniversary of Bowie's death, they posted even more tributes on social media. Many talked about the impact of Ziggy Stardust's music on their lives. Others talked about how they loved watching a digital version of him in The Venture Bros. The tributes continued on social media throughout the day as more and more fans weighed in.