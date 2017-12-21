Darryl Strawberry Says He Had Sex Between Innings

In a new interview, former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry openly admits that his addiction to sex was so bad, that he would even hook up with women in between innings.

During the interview with Dr. Oz, Strawberry said, “It was pretty crazy,” before later adding, “I would go between innings, and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on. I thought it was pretty cool, [but] that’s just the addiction.”

“All addictions have to do with behavior. If I never change the behavior, I can never get well from it. And we can stay in the addiction as long as we want to,” Strawberry also said.

Dr. Oz then asked the former New York Mets player if his team and coaches ever knew about this behavior. Strawberry then revealed that “some of them covered” for him.

Subsequently, Dr Oz. related his teammates covering for him to being enablers of Strawberry’s addiction, and suggested that behavior was not good for him.

Strawberry somewhat agreed and added, “It’s a behavior that’s not good for anyone,” then said that people with an “addictive personality” know how to “turn it on and turn it off.”

He also said that addicts will never “get well on the inside” until they have an “awakening” in their lives.

Finally, Strawberry told Dr. Oz that he has “reached out a couple of times” to Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardahian’s ex-husband who has notoriously, and publicly struggled with addiction.

He stated that he’s encouraged Odom by telling him that “his life matters” and that just because they are successful athletes the “brokenness and hurting” they feel “inside is real.”

A clip of the interview concludes with Strawberry giving credit to his wife for pulling him “out of dope houses 14 years ago” and encouraging him and supporting through his journey to seek wellness.