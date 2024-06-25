Barbecue Chip Recall Issued: Multiple Notices Issued for Leslie's Clover Chips

Consumers with bags of Leslie's Clover Chips sitting in their pantry need to take some caution. Health officials in Australia have issued several warnings about the popular corn chips after multiple batches of Leslie's Clover Chips in the barbecue flavor were recalled this month due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

The chips, according to notices shared by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (those countries' equivalent to the FDA in the U.S.), contain gluten, an allergen that was not declared on the label. The FSANZ warned that "any consumers who have a Gluten allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed." According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of a gluten intolerance include abdominal pain, bloating or gas, fatigue, diarrhea or constipation, headache, nausea or vomiting, and more. The products also pose a health risk to those with a gluten allergy or celiac disease, an autoimmune response to gluten.

The first of the Leslie's Clover Chips recalls trickled in on June 18 when the FSANZ alerted consumers that Castleglen Filipino Foods recalled bags of Leslie's clover chips in barbecue flavor with a best before date of 20.11.2024. The affected barbecue corn snacks were sold in Asian grocery stores around Queensland, South Australia, and the Northern Territory, as well as Asian grocery stores and independent retailers including IGA in Western Australia in 145-gram packets. A second recall alert posted on June 18 came from Kapamilya Imports Pty Ltd. The company recalled the same product, but with a best before date of 22/JAN/2025. Those snacks were sold across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

Just a day after those two initial recalls, a third recall was posted when WTT Global Trading recalled 145-gram packages of Leslie's Clover Chips in barbecue flavor. The products, which have a best before date of 04/SEP/2025, were sold at Asian grocery stores in Victoria. A fourth notice was issued on June 25 when SBC Foods Pty Ltd recalled Leslie's Clover Chips Barbecue Corn Snacks in the 145-gram size, as well as the barbecue chips contained in the Leslie's Clover Chips Loot Bag 12 pack 280g and Leslie's Clover Chips Party Pack 15 pack 366g.

Health officials have advised consumers who have a gluten allergy or intolerance to not eat the recalled chips. The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.