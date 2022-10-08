More Beer Just Got Recalled

Heads up, beer drinkers: another recall was just issued. After the late August recall of Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans, three more beer varieties from another company are being pulled from shelves. On Sept. 21, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand — which is a government agency that is similar to the U.S. agencies FDA and USDA — shared that multiple Ballistic Beer Co. products were unsafe for drinkers.

The three brews affected by this recall are Hawaiian Haze Pale Ale 375mL, Hawaiian Haze IPA 375mL and Reef Pale Ale 375mL. The batch of Hawaiian Haze Pale Ale was available as single cans, in a 4-pack or 16-can carton; consumers can identify them by the best-by date of "BB051022 up to and including BB280223." The Hawaiian Haze IPA cans were also available in the same packaging options, with a Best Before date of BB151222. Reef Pale Ale was sold as single cans, a 4-pack or 24-can cartons. The latter batch's best-by date was BB040223.

(Photo: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

As for why these beers were recalled, secondary fermentation. As the agency notes, that means the beers contain "excess alcohol and carbonation may cause illness/injury if consumed." The Australian product was "available for sale at Liquorland in QLD & NSW, Vintage Cellars in NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, NT [and] TAS, independent liquor retailers in NSW, QLD, SA [and] VIC and First Choice, Dan Murphy's and BWS nationally." If you're a consumer who purchased the beverages in question, Food Standards says to get rid of the products. Contact Ballistic Brewing Co. for "safe disposal instructions and to arrange for reimbursement." The company's can be reached at recall@ballisticbeer.com.au or 07 3733 3634.

Those aforementioned Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans faced a similar recall. Click here for the full breakdown of that recall case.