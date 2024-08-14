Milk Recall Issued, 'Severe Illness' Possible If Consuming Certain Gippsland Jersey Products

Got milk? Well you shouldn't if you adhere to a recent recall. According to Food Standards, Gippsland Jersey Pty Ltd has issued a recall of their 750ml product, which has been available for sale at independent retailers including Richies IGA Paynesville in VIC and independent health food stores in NSW. The company's 2L bottle has been available for sale at an independent health food store in Cooma NSW.

Dated August 13, the recall is due to Microbial (Listeria monocytogenes) contamination. According to the National Institutes of Health, Listeria monocytogenes is "a gram-positive, facultative intracellular rod bacteria that is catalase positive and beta-hemolytic when grown on blood agar."

Per the recall, there's major concern as Listeria monocytogenes "may cause severe illness in pregnant women, unborn babies, neonates, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. The general population can also become ill from consuming food contaminated it."

Consumers are advised not to drink the milk and return the products to the place of business they purchased it from for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical attention immediately.

Jersey Milk prides itself on being a better option. Per a company overview, Jerseys "naturally produce the highest quality milk for human consumption. Compared to average milk, a glass of Jersey milk has greater nutritional value: 15% to 20% more protein, 15% to 18% more calcium, and 10% to 12% more phosphorous, and also considerably higher levels of an essential vitamin, B12."