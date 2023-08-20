'Dances With Wolves' Star Faces 9 More Charges for Sexual Assault and Exploitation

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse faces new charges related to allegations already shared about the Native actor. Reports claimed the former acting was leading a cult called The Circle and traveling as a medicine man to sexually assault young women, allegedly. According to BBC, the new charges involve removing a child from Canada under the age of 16. The former actor has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show that Chasing Horse, 46, had built a reputation among tribes in the U.S. and Canada as a bit of a medicine man. Through this position, authorities allege he was able to commit any abuses.

Canadian authorities announced this week that Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in the province of Alberta with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The nine new charges mark the latest criminal case to be brought against the former “Dances With ... https://t.co/IAC69u2pcR — KSTP (@KSTP) June 14, 2023

"The investigation spanned over the course of several years with one of the offences dating back to 2005," the Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service wrote in a statement. Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Sergeant Nancy Farmer also spoke at a press conference earlier in the week, noting more victims are likely to come forward. "The prosecution of Nathan Chasing Horse in different legal jurisdictions has required significant planning and cooperation between prosecutors," she said.

Chasing Horse is currently behind bars in Las Vegas, also facing charges in Montana and British Columbia. Extradition has been discussed with Canadian authorities, but the OK comes from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Chasing Horse was taken into custody at his home in Las Vegas, with police raiding it after months of investigating the allegations.

The alleged victims in the case range from 13 years old up to 15 years old. According to reports, Chasing Horse allegedly had five wives at the home raided in Nevada, with his lawyers arguing that the accusers wanted to have sex with the defendant.

Chasing Horse was reportedly banned from a Montana reservation in 2015 due to allegations of human trafficking. He also allegedly recorded encounters and would act as a mediator arranging sex for other men with the victims. Chasing Horse was allegedly paid for these encounters.