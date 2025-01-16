Dancer Stabs DJ in Violent Attack at Club: Details on Duncan Allen’s Condition

A veteran Portland, OR, DJ is recovering from multiple surgeries after surviving an unexpected attack at his workplace that left him minutes away from death, according to medical responders who treated him. Duncan Allen, who has worked at Casa Diablo for over a decade, was preparing music at his station on Dec. 8 when he was suddenly stabbed four times in the back by one of the club’s dancers, KPTV reports. Security footage captured the shocking incident, showing the alleged attacker standing near an unsuspecting Allen moments before the assault.

“I was on my computer getting some songs ready and next thing I know, I felt like a 500-pound man punch me in the back basically as hard as humanly possible,” Allen told KPTV. “So, I turned around expecting there to be like a huge dude about to fight me and hit me, and it was her. And she was standing there holding the knife. I still didn’t know I was stabbed at that point. Then I took a breath in and realized my left lung had collapsed.”

Recognizing the severity of his injury, Allen focused on staying calm to prevent his lung from filling with blood too rapidly. According to Law & Crime, fellow employees rushed to Allen’s aid in the club’s kitchen, providing critical assistance until emergency services arrived. “I was fading in and out of like consciousness because of my blood loss and oxygen loss. So, everything around me was getting blurry, everything was getting white,” Allen told NBC affiliate KGW, noting that the dancers who helped him were “instrumental to my survival.”

The alleged attacker, identified as 29-year-old Peyton Lathan, was arrested shortly after the incident when police found her hiding in bushes alongside the road as they were escorting Allen’s ambulance. Officers discovered she was carrying two knives, one bearing traces of blood, Law & Crime reports.

Club owner Johnny Diablo Žūklė expressed shock over the incident, noting that Lathan had worked at the establishment for ten years. “She was always a little off, but she never exhibited signs of violent tendencies,” he told KPTV. Surveillance footage showed concerning behavior before the attack. “When she was in the dressing room for about 10 minutes, she seemed like she was possessed by a demon,” he added. “She definitely had a mental health crisis. I think she had intended to kill someone, and it just happened to be Duncan.”

According to court documents, Lathan repeatedly told police during her arrest that she was “pleading insanity” and claimed “that man is a drug dealer,” allegations which Allen firmly denies. She faces two felony assault charges and one count of unlawful weapon possession.

Allen, who is expected to make a full recovery, stressed the importance of addressing concerning behaviors in the workplace before they escalate. “She could’ve cracked my ribs. She could have stabbed me in the kidney. She could have stabbed me in the neck. She could have stabbed me in the spine,” he told KPTV. “If I have to be honest with you, I think she should get charged the highest because the fact is this was premeditated.” Paramedics later revealed to Allen that he had been just minutes away from drowning in his own blood.

Coworkers have established a GoFundMe page to help cover Allen’s medical expenses as he continues his recovery at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. Lathan remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center without bail as the investigation continues.