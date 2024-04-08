Rapper Murdered in 'Targeted Attack': El Pikante Was 29

Rapper El Pikante, the son of a prominent Dominican Republic politician, has died. The rapper, real name Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas, was fatally shot at a Houston gas station on Monday, April 1 in what police have described as a "targeted attack." Rojas was 34 and the son of Alfredo Pacheco, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, the country's lower chamber of congress.

The shooting occurred at around 7:25 p.m. local time at a gas station located at 2490 South Wayside Drive, according to a release from the City of Houston. Rojas, a 29-year-old victim, and two others exited the convenience store and got into a black SUV, at which time a Dodge Charger and a Mercedes Benz approached the SUV. Two males got out of the Dodger and one exited the Mercedes and "fired multiple shots" at the SUV. According to Reuters, Pacheco and the 29-year-old victim ran back inside the store but were both hit by bullets.

Officers with the Houston Police Department and Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constables who responded to the shooting found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, HPD Homicide Division Detectives R. Waterwall and C. Vaughn reported. Houston Fire Department paramedics, who responded to the scene, transported one of the victims, later identified as Rojas, to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unclear at this time.

"With great regret, I announce the unexpected death of my son LUIS ALFREDO PACHECO ROJAS, who lived outside the country," Alfredo Pacheco confirmed his son's passing in a translated statement shared to X (formerly Twitter). "This fact is currently under investigation. I sincerely thank friends and colleagues for their solidarity in this difficult time. I respectfully ask for understanding from my friends in the media, whom I will keep duly informed in this way."

According to the Houston Police Department, the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Detectives have since released surveillance images of the three suspects and ask that anyone with information contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.