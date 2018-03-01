Teacher Who Fired Gun at Georgia High School Reportedly Confessed to ‘Killing a Woman’

The teacher who allegedly fired a gun inside of a Georgia high school reportedly previously confessed to “killing a woman.”

Jesse Randall Davidson, the social studies teacher and play-by-play football announcer who is accused of firing a single shot inside of a Georgia high school on Wednesday, allegedly has been the subject of multiple police reports in recent years, the Daily Mail reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a 2016 report, Davidson, 53, allegedly walked into a Dalton police department claiming that he wanted to confess to killing a woman. Authorities investigated Davidson’s claims but were unable to confirm that any of the information was true.

In 2017, Dalton police received a report that Davidson had gone missing during the school day after alleging that he didn’t feel well. Authorities discovered Davidson sitting conscious but unresponsive on a curb. He was then transported to the hospital.

The run-ins with the police led authorities to state in one of the reports that Davidson “may be delusional.”

The news comes after Davidson was taken into police custody following a 45-minute standoff at Dalton High School. It is said that Davidson was alone in his locked classroom when a student tried to enter around 11:30 a.m local time. The student then alerted the school’s principal, who tried to open the door with a key. At that time, authorities said Davidson fired a shot from a handgun, which flew out a classroom window.

Prior to the incident, a Facebook page which appears to belong to Davidson offered a response to the controversy surrounding mass tragedies, including the attack on Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14. The account shared a graphic on Feb. 17 of a control panel lined with buttons reading “Do Something.” Rather than engage any of those buttons, the illustrated hand points to a single button labeled “Thoughts & Prayers.”

Dalton Police said Davidson has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of gun during commission of a crime and disrupting public school.