Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Sister Kelley Speaks out About Mother Brenda Jackson’s Death

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, spoke out about the death of their mother, Brenda Jackson, on Monday.

“My mom, my biggest advocate and my friend…at peace that she’s at peace,” Kelley, 46, wrote on Twitter. “No more suffering & no more pain…made new in the arms of Jesus, reunited w/ones she loves & as a believer I’ll be reunited w/ her one day. Thank you to all that are offering your prayers, hugs & support.”

Kelley’s tweet earned several messages of condolences from fans.

“She will be missed and very loved rest In perfect peace Barbara Jackson,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Kelley, your family is in my thoughts today,” another wrote.

“Yes, she’s in a better place, but she will always be watching over all of you. Cherish the memories,” another fan wrote, adding praying hands emojis.

Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports announced Jackson’s death on Monday, following a battle with cancer. She was 65.

“Known for her wit, charisma and unparalleled ability to cut to the heart of any matter, Jackson became an instant favorite to her friends and colleagues at JR Motorsports when she joined the company as an accounting specialist in 2004,” JR Motorsports’ statement read. “Her sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014.”

Jackson and Dale Earnhardt Sr. married in 1972 and split after Earnhardt’s birth in 1974. Jackson married Willie Jackson in 1985.

Jackson’s survivors include her husband, Earnhardt, Kelley, step-daughter Meredith Davis, six grandchildren, two brothers and her dog Scully.

Jackson worked at JR Motorsports for 15 years and was the daughter of NASCAR fabricator Robert Gee.

Kelly is a co-owner of JR Motorsports with Earnhardt, cousin Tony Eury, Jr. and Rick Hendrick.

After Earnhardt retired in 2017, Jackson supported her son’s decision, citing his frequent concussions.

“Because of his history of having concussions, one more could be catastrophic,” she told USA Today in 2017. “He’s worked too hard. He doesn’t have to do it any more, so go enjoy life.”

“He and Amy (his wife) want to be able to do other things and hopefully have a family. There’s so much out there for him to enjoy and experience. Why risk it when you don’t need to?” Jackson added. “To have watched him go through what he went through last year, as a parent I was very scared. In my mind, he’s done everything he wanted to do, so let’s stop and smell the roses.”

