Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks With NASCAR Owners, Announces Support for NFL Protests

The NFL can count NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. among its supporters.

All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable-JFK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 25, 2017

“All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests,” Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable,” he added, quoting John F. Kennedy.

Earnhardt Jr.’s statement marks a decided break from NASCAR team owners, who have been fiery in their condemnation of the protests, which saw several NFL players on Sunday taking a knee during the national anthem.

“Anybody that don’t stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period,” Richard Petty said.

“Get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over,” said team owner Richard Childress after he was asked what he would do if any of his staff protested.

On the heels of the owner’s comments, President Donald Trump praised the NASCAR community on Monday morning.

“So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag — they said it loud and clear!” he tweeted.