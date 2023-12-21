Dairy Queen Just Brought Back a Special Holiday Treat in Time for Christmas

It may be cold outside, but Dairy Queen's holiday Blizzard menu is too good to pass up. The beloved ice cream chain is ringing in the holiday season with plenty of flavor, officially bringing back not one, but two fan-favorite seasonal menu items just in time for Christmas: the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard and Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard.

Now available to order at your local Dairy Queen location, the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard is described by the chain as "a holiday must-have," one that "fans wait all year for this flavor profile to return." The Blizzard boasts cold, creamy soft serve that is mixed with candy cane pieces, which "deliver that classic cool, peppermint taste, while the rich choco chunks ramp up the sweetness."

(Photo: Dairy Queen)

First introduced last year, the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard is made by combining soft sugar cookie pieces, sweet icing, and festive sprinkles with Dairy Queen's world-famous soft serve. According to DQ, the chilled treat "draws on one of the holidays' most popular cookies" and became "an instant Fan favorite after launching in 2022." DQ encouraged fans to "delight friends and family this season and pick up Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treats on your way to the exchange. The event will never be the same – and you'll go down in history as providing the delicious catalyst."

News of the two Blizzards' returns to the DQ menu sparked plenty of excitement on social media, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Dairy Queen candy cane blizzard literally the best food of all time." Somebody else asked others to "respect my decisions" after revealing that they "just drove through a blizzard to get a Dairy Queen candy cane blizzard." Another person chimed in with a take on the ongoing fast food wars, writing, "final verdict: dairy queen frosted sugar cookie blizzard > shake shack christmas cookie shake."

Both the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard and Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard can be found at participating DQ locations nationwide. Fans will need to act fast, though, as both Blizzard treats are only available for a limited time during the 2023 holiday season, meaning they will both soon retire for the season. According to Dairy Queen, the two treats are only available for the month of December.