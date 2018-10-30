Remember When IHOP Sold Green ‘Grinch’ Pancakes?

IHOP is no stranger to adding a festive note to its menu, and back in 2018, the fan-favorite pancake house got into the Christmas spirit by channeling the Grinch. IHOP teamed up with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios to offer a limited-time, holiday-themed menu in honor of the movie Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, even offering unusual green Grinch-themed pancakes.

Grinch’s Green Pancakes came with two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes, which were topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, crowned with creamy, green whipped topping. The unusual and perhaps unsettling dish was one of several items on the special menu, with other offerings including the Who-Roast Beast Omelette, the Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast, and the Minty Who Hot Chocolate.

“The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss’ beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season,” Alisa Gmelich, Vice President, Marketing at IHOP, said at the time. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Illumination and Universal Pictures — their new animated feature Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is sure to be truly entertaining for all ages.”

While the Grinch-themed pancakes were only available for a limited time during the 2018 Christmas season, IHOP over the years has introduced several new themed additions to its menu. Most recently, the beloved pancake chain in November rolled out a lineup of limited-time-only offerings inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonka. Among the whimsical new items is Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes, purple buttermilk pancakes layered with creamy cheesecake mousse & topped with purple cream cheese icing, whipped topping and gold glitter sugar. Other offerings include Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos, Daydream Berry Biscuit, Willy’s Jr. French Toast Dippers, Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate, among others. Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP, said the lineup, which is available through Jan.7, “is the brand’s most creative partnership yet.”

This holiday season, IHOP is also offering several items perfect for the season, such as the new Gingersnap Apple French Toast. The new offering boasts spiced cinnamon apples, gingersnap cookie crumbles, red currants, and powdered sugar. Those hoping to enjoy a festive-themed breakfast Christmas Day may just be in luck, too, as will be open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve in 2023, though a representative for the company told The Pioneer Woman that hours may vary by location.