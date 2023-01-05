Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor

Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.

Dubbed "a sweet win for adventure seekers," the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard offers "five levels of flavor play. The ice cream concoction begins with Dairy Queen's world-famous vanilla soft serve, which is blended with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, peanuts, caramel topping, and pretzel pieces, offering a mix of sweet and salty flavors and a bit of crunch! The blended dessert is inspired by the Reese's Take 5 candy bar, which boasts pretzels, creamy peanut butter, salted peanuts, and caramel covered in milk chocolate.

News of the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard's return was first confirmed by the ice cream chain last week, when Dairy Queen took to Instagram just days ahead of New Year's Eve to tease the fan-favorite treat's return. Sharing a video showcasing the Blizzard's five blended layers of goodness, the chain invited guests to "layer on the flavor with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, sweet caramel, salty peanuts, and crunchy pretzels," as it announced, "Our soft serve adventure has arrived: The Reese's Take 5 BLIZZARD Treat."

News of the Reese's Take 5's return sparked plenty of excitement. Jumping into the comments section, one fan simply wrote, "OMG OMG OMG OMG," as another person shared, "You had me at Reese'." When somebody else commented, "yummy," Dairy Queen responded by writing back, "It's officially treat yourself-o' clock!"

The Reese's Take 5 Blizzard, which is now back on menus nationwide for a limited time, joins and existing Blizzard menu that includes the Sea Salt Toffee Fudge Blizzard Treat, the Reese's Pieces Cookie Blizzard Treat, and the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat, among others. DQ also offers the DQ Blizzard Treatzza Pizza, both round and sheet cakes, and a list of DQ Blizzard Cakes, including Choco Brownie Supreme, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, among many other mouth-watering menu items.