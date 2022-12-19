Taco Bell May Be Adding Fan-favorite Item To Permanent Menu

Taco Bell's permanent menu may be expanding with the addition of a beloved seasonal offering. After first debuting in 2018 and only returning as a seasonal offering ever since, Nacho Fries may be returning to Taco Bell on a permanent basis soon.

The move, revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark King, comes as the Mexican-style fast food restaurant chain looks to offer stiffer competition in the fast food world. King said during an investor event on Dec. 13, per CNN, that bringing fires to the permanent menu would allow Taco Bell to compete with rivals like McDonald's, which offer fries all day, during lunchtime and would potentially allow Taco Bell to steal some of its rivals' customers. King explained, "people that go to lunch want to have French fries. We know that. So we're looking at and testing bringing fries permanently on to the menu, which would increase our lunch business dramatically."

While its fast food competitors boast golden crispy fries, with Wendy's even having a Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee, Taco Bell puts a twist on the traditional French fry. The chain's Nacho Fries boast perfectly golden fries that are coated in bold Mexican seasoning and sold with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce for dipping. The dish has been a fan-favorite ever since it first appeared on the Taco Bell menu back in January of 2018. Despite marking the fast-food chain's largest debut in history, Taco Bell decided to pull the treat from the menu, sparking plenty of outrage, before ultimately bringing them back. Now, Taco Bell brings Nacho Fries back every once in a blue moon, with fans continuing to call for the item to be added to the permanent menu.

But the permanent addition of Nacho Fries may not be the only change coming to Taco Bell's menu. King also revealed that the fast food chain has its eye on the breakfast sphere, something that it is currently lacking in.

"If you were to look at how we compete against McDonald's in dinner and late night, we're absolutely even. When you look at breakfast and lunch, we're significantly behind," King said, adding that Taco Bell plans to "commit to breakfast" to help compete in the category. "There's a big opportunity just in those two dayparts to increase our business significantly over the coming years."

At this time, it remains unclear if Nacho Fries will actually join the permanent menu. King did not share when the addition could be made if it does happen. King also didn't reveal that chain's plans for its breakfast lineup.