Dad Takes His 3-Year-Old out for Monthly Dates So She Knows How to Be Treated

A father is teaching his daughter chivalry at an early age by taking her out on monthly dates at 3 years old so she knows how to be treated.

Noah Slomski from Vancouver, British Columbia decided to take Arianna out for cake and ice cream for a special date night and it’s been that way ever since.

His wife, Caitlin Fladager took to Facebook to share how her husband helped “pick out a dress for her to wear, got a little purse ready for her, held the door open for her and made her feel like a princess.”

“She loved it [and] was so happy when she got home,” Fladager wrote on Facebook. “She will always know how she deserves to be treated because her dad sets such a high example.”

Fladager’s post has been shared nearly 42,000 times.

The “dates” will be monthly outings so the two can bond and he can teach his little girl life-lessons.

The post reads, “so I can spend more time with her. We typically spend a lot of time together when I’m home from work anyway, but not just the two of us.”

Noah says he’s looking forward to splitting the milkshakes!

