Culver's Drops 2 New Frozen Custard Flavors

The Culver's menu lineup is getting a little more crowded as the fan-favorite fast food chain adds two new chilled treats just in time for the hot summer months! This summer, Culver's is expanding its Flavor of the Day lineup with two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard – Espresso Toffee Bar and Peach Crisp – that are sure to provide exciting and unexpected tastes for fans, with fans already able to place an order for one of the new flavors!

Already available to order, having officially debuted on the menu back on July 10, the Espresso Toffee Bar Fresh Frozen Custard begins with a rich espresso-flavored Fresh Frozen Custard that packs even more flavor after it is swirled with dulce de leche sauce, crunchy bits of Heath Bar and gooey butter cake pieces. The upcoming Peach Crisp boasts Culver's specially blended Peach Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with sweet peaches, dulce de leche sauce and crunchy granola crumble. That flavor option is slated to roll out at Culver's locations nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

(Photo: Culver's)

When guests head to their local Culver's location, they can be guaranteed that the two new flavors will not only be delicious, but meet the chain's high standards. Per the chain, the Espresso Toffee Bar and Peach Crisp frozen custards were added to the menu only after Culver's menu development team "tested the new flavors extensively, ensuring the recipes meet the high taste and quality standards shared by them and Culver's guests alike."

"Creating new Flavors of the Day is an opportunity not only to surprise and delight our guests, but also to explore new flavors and ingredients that complement our existing Fresh Frozen Custard lineup," Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development, said in a press release. "We've been crafting these flavors to perfection for a long time, and we're excited for them to become two of our guests' favorites for years to come."

Both the Espresso Toffee Bar and Peach Crisp Fresh Frozen Custards are joining the Culver's menu as part of the chain's beloved Flavor of the Day lineup. That lineup first debuted in 1984 with Caramel Pecan at the original Culver's in Sauk City, Wisconsin. In the nearly 40 years since, the Flavor of the Day lineup has expanded to boast 40 recipes. Guests can check find the Flavor of the Day calendar at their nearest Culver's by clicking here.