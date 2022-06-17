McDonald's Offers Dessert Menu Treat With a Twist for Summer

The summer heat is here, but there's a delicious new way to cool down thanks to the latest addition to the McDonald's menu. The beloved fast food chain may be known for its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders, but throughout these hot summer months, it is making a name for its McFlurry, officially introducing the new candy-inspired KitKat McFlurry. There's only one small problem – the new KitKat McFlurry is only available at McDonald's Canada locations, and only for a limited time.

McDonald's Canada confirmed the new addition to its McFlurry lineup – that lineup also includes the Oreo McFlurry, SKOR McFlurry, and Smarties McFlurry – in a June 14 tweet. The new KitKat McFlurry is made with the Golden Arches' signature creamy vanilla soft serve, which is swirled with pieces of crispy wafer and creamy milk chocolate. The new McFlurry is now available at McDonald's locations across Canada, however, fans wanting to treat themselves to the delicious chilled snack will have to act fast, as the KitKat McFlurry is only joining the menu as a limited-time treat. McDonald's has not said when exactly the new McFlurry will disappear.

🚨🚨🚨 summer lineup headliner announced!! 🚨🚨🚨 available for a limited time only! run, don’t walk @KITKATca pic.twitter.com/bcadOag7xO — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) June 14, 2022

]

While fans just south of the border are more than just a little jealous – responding to the announcement, one U.S. McDonald's lover tweeted, "Come on [McDonald's] United States – I have been waiting for a KitKat McFlurry for YEARS" – they aren't completely out of luck when it comes to delicious and cold summertime treats. In May, the chain introduced the new limited-time only Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. Described as "the perfect combination of salty and sweet," the McFlurry begins with McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve swirled with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and topped with a rich caramel swirl.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry marked the first new McFlurry flavor of the year in the U.S. It jothe latest additionined an existing McFlurry lineup that includes the classic OREO McFlurry and M&M's McFlurry. The chain also offers chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry shakes, hot fudge and hot caramel sundaes, and vanilla soft-serve ice cream to help guests satiate their sweet tooth or cool down on hot days.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is still available at McDonald's locations throughout the U.S., though the time is ticking before it disappears. Fans can get the new KitKat McFlurry now at McDonald's Canada.