Chick-fil-A Reveals Special Limited Time Menu Items

We may be in the grips of winter, but Chick-fil-A's menu is getting a blast of summer. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has added a splash of mango to its drink menu, bringing back the Mango Passion Sunjoy alongside the debut of three new tropical beverages: Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

The limited-time drinks hit the Chick-fil-A menu earlier this month, allowing guests to "pick their paradise and sip their way into sunshine," the chain said. A long-time favorite, the Mango Passion Sunjoy is described as a "refreshing beverage" that combines Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy beverage (Chick-fil-A Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea) with mango and passion fruit flavors. The drink is also available with combinations of Chick-fil-A Diet Lemonade or Unsweetened Iced Tea.

(Photo: Chick-fil-A)

When the Mango Passion Sunjoy returned to menus nationwide this month, it wasn't alone. Debuting for the first time ever was the new Mango Passion Iced Tea, which is freshly-brewed each day from a blend of tea leaves and mixed with mango and passion fruit flavors. The new drink lineup also features two more tropical lemonades. The new Mango Passion Lemonade is made from a "tropical combination" of classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade and mango and passion fruit flavors, while the new Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade, described as the "perfect winter sweet treat," combines Chick-fil-A Lemonade or Diet Lemonade and signature Icedream dessert with mango and passion fruit flavors.

"Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy," Allison Duncan, Director, Menu & Packaging, said in a press release. "We're seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter. We're excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!"

According to Chick-fil-A, the four beverages pair perfectly with the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which boasts a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection and can be customized to include three different variations of cheese, a combination of tomato, lettuce and pickles, as well as a toasted, buttery white or multigrain bun. The lineup of mango-flavored drinks are available for a limited time at participating Chick-fil-A locations nationwide.