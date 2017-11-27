Cris Cyborg Still Open to Fight With Ronda Rousey

Cris Cyborg is still not ruling out a fight with Ronda Rousey, who hasn’t climbed into the octagon in almost a year.

While training for her upcoming fight for the UFC featherweight championship against Holly Holm at UFC 219, Cyborg spoke with TMZ about the chances of her fighting Rousey.

Cyborg told the site she thinks “maybe this fight can happen” if the dominoes fall into place. However, she is skeptical about Rousey ever fighting again. The 32-year-old Brazilian fighter said Rousey should have faced her when she was at the peak of her career.

Cyborg told TMZ in September that she didn’t want to fight Rousey anymore. However, she also said she was open to fighting Rousey in the WWE.

“When I wanted to fight her it was because she was at the top of her game and she had all of the confidence in the world,” Cyborg said at the time. “She had not been KO’d twice in a row and some people were actually saying she could beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight. Both of us are now at different chapters in our careers and for me that chapter is finished.”

Last week, Cyborg told The MMA Hour that she feels a win over Holm is also a win over Rousey.

“I think if I beat Holly I’m gonna beat Ronda the same day. I feel like that because Holly fought Ronda, and when this fight happened, Dana (White) said if Ronda beat Holly, (her) next fight would be Cyborg, and then Holly stopped Ronda before,” Cyborg said. “Just people think about, simple.”

Cyborg’s fight for the UFC featherweight championship is scheduled for Dec. 30.

As for Rousey, she hasn’t fought since losing to Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30, 2016. She also lost to Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. Her last win was at UFC 190 in August 2015.