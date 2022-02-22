Cracker Barrel Adds Sweet and Boozy Items to the Menu

Cracker Barrel’s menu is expanding! The beloved Southern country-themed restaurant chain has expanded its beverage menu by four items, including an all-new chocolatey drink and new wine and cocktail options, all of which will only be available for a limited time.

Joining the non-alcoholic options like Old-Fashioned Lemonade, Peach Tea, signature sweet and unsweet tea, crafted coffee including Vanilla and Caramel Lattes, and more, Cracker Barrel has rolled out the new Fudge Hot Chocolate. Described as a “classic hot chocolate,” the hot beverage topped with chocolate whipped cream and chocolate sauce, making for a sweet and delicious treat. The non-alcoholic beverage lineup also includes the new Fruit Stand Tea, a freshly brewed iced tea that boasts peach, apricot and dark cherry flavors and comes with complimentary refills.

The new beverage options also include several new additions to Cracker Barrel’s 21+ beverage menu, with both the Roscato Moscato Wine and Roscato Sweet Red Wine and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Lynchburg Lemonade now available. The Roscato Moscato Wine and Roscato Sweet Red Wine are described as “slightly fizzy and chilled white and red wines.” The Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Lynchburg Lemonade, meanwhile, is a spiked lemonade that is served chilled.

Unfortunately, these beverage options won’t be sticking around on the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s menu for long. According to Chew Boom, the new Fudge Hot Chocolate, Fruit Stand Tea, and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Lynchburg Lemonade are only available for a limited time through Sunday, May 15. The Roscato Moscato Wine and Roscato Sweet Red Wine do not have expiration dates on the menu, so it seems they are here to stay for a while longer.

The new roster of beverages mark just the latest updates to the Cracker Barrel menu. In November, the chain marked the 2021 holiday season with the return of Country Fried Turkey and several seasonal offerings, including the new Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast. Before that, Cracker Barrel in September joined several chains in welcoming back pumpkin spice, the restaurant company welcoming back its Pumpkin Spice Latte alongside Peach Tea and Carrot Cake.