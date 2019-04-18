Lauren Alaina Goes Undercover as a Server at Cracker Barrel

Lauren Alaina likely won’t need to quit her singing job anytime soon, but she did just try out another profession, when she went undercover at Cracker Barrel, pretending to be Ruth, a server.

Even with a wig and glasses, the customers quickly caught on that it was really Alaina in disguise. But the American Idol alum perhaps got the biggest surprise of all, when Cracker Barrel surprised her with a visit from her brother and his family.

“I’m gonna cry!” Alaina exclaimed as she scooped up her nephew in her arms.

Alaina’s 2019 got off to a rocky start, when she ended her engagement to her boyfriend of seven years, Alex Hopkins.

“We started dating at 17, and we’re now 24 years old,” Alaina revealed on the All Our Favorite People podcast. “We’re very different people, and we have different goals, and we want to go different places in life. When we got engaged, it got really real. Not that it wasn’t real before, but it was just like, ‘Oh.’ When you start planning your entire future and you’re not agreeing on things, it’s very hard. But he was all I knew, and I was all he knew.”

Alaina also lost her beloved stepfather, Sam Ramker, in October of 2018, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“My stepdad, Sam, went to heaven at one o’clock this morning. He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully,” Alaina shared at the time. “His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing. He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, ‘Jesus.’ We said, ‘What do you see Sam?’ He said, ‘It’s so beautiful.’”

Not all has been rough for Alaina in 2019, however. The singer also joined Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes Tour, along with Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson.

“Last year was one of the hardest years of my life — maybe the hardest year of my life as an adult,” Alaina said on the podcast, adding, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“I am literally so proud of the person that I am now. I’ve worked really hard on myself,” she continued. “And I think that we all should do that. We should all care about ourselves as much as we care about other people.”

Alaina’s current single is “Ladies in the ’90s,” from an upcoming new album.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paul Morigi