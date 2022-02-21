McDonald’s Introduces New Menu Items That Might Rub Texans the Wrong Way

McDonald’s roots may be in the United States, but its international restaurants are where the truly unique (or unhinged, depending on your viewpoint) items really get the space to shine. The latest insane offerings come from Spain, where the fast-food chain released a line of Tex Mex inspired items. The menu features nachos, McShaker fries, and a nacho-flavored burger.

The nachos are rather straightforward, with a simple cheese sauce on tortilla chips. The McShaker fries are the classic McDonald’s fries that come with a packet of cheese flavoring and a bag to shake them in. It also has a McShaker fries deluxe, which are more like potato wedges than regular fries. The Grand McExtreme Nachos Burger features cheese, tomato, onion, nacho cheese sauce, and tortilla chips, and also comes as a double burger.

The reaction on Twitter to these new items was decidedly mixed. “Ew Spain’s McDonalds now has nachos,” wrote one Twitter user. “So McDonalds about to put nachos on the menu? F— NO [vomit emoji],” wrote another. “[McDonald’s] is it true u have nachos now?” tweeted one inquisitive fan.

However, some people were decidedly more excited about this new experiment for the fast-food chain. “Oh man, [McDonald’s] gonna take [Taco Bell] outta business, nobody doing Mexican food better than Ronald,” tweeted one fan. “I bet these nachos are [four fire emojis].” Others are hoping that it’s an international hit so these items will be available in the States, too. “Um hello is this [McDonald’s]??” wrote one Twitter user. “I’m an American and I’d like to ask about the double meat burger with nacho chips on in that’s available in Spain???” American McDonald’s fans are banking on Its success. “[Spain], yall better make the Grand McExtreme Nachos a hit,” tweeted one person. “I want to try it here in America. Looking at you [McDonald’s].”