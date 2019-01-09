Costco Debuts 7 Pound Tub of Nutella for Anyone With a Massive Sweet Tooth

Costco is known for going big, but its massive 7-pound tub of Nutella has everyone with a sweet tooth in a craze.

It’s known as the home of everything in bulk, and the membership-only store has debuted perhaps its largest larger-than-life item yet that will have customers giving into their chocolate hazelnut spread cravings for the rest of the year, regardless of any weight loss resolutions. Alongside everything from bulk-sized wine, coffins, and engagement rings, customers headed to Costco can now get their hands on a 105.6-ounce (6.6-lbs.) container of Nutella for $21.99.

Although Costco has been stocking the apocalypse-sized tub on its shelves for a while now, it was recently picked up by BestProducts.com, sending the internet into a frenzy as Nutella-lovers across the country scrambled to get their hands on the massive quantity of chocolatey goodness.

“This is how I want to die,” one person wrote in response to the news.

“Sing it with me…. L I V I N G IN A M E R I C A,” another wrote, adding the hashtags “#nutella” and “#costco.”

“Who is happier today because 7lb buckets of Nutella exist?” another asked.

“I hope your New Years resolution was to eat more Nutella, because Costco is selling a tub of Nutella that weighs almost 7 pounds (105.6 ounces) for $21.99 online because you can never have enough Nutella…” another Nutella lover quipped.

The giant tub, which is said to serve 81 people and tallies up to about $3.33 per pound of Nutella, can be bought in Costco stores nationwide or online for an additional $3 delivery fee. While you don’t need to be a Costco member to shop online, Costco members can score two-day shipping on the item, meaning that they will be able to satiate their Nutella cravings much faster.

For those who are not quite ready to invest in that large of a Nutella commitment, the wholesale retailer offers another option that is still a step up from the typical 13-ounce jar of Nutella sold at grocery stores and other retailers for an average of $3.49. Stocked on the beaming shelves at Costco are also two 33.5-ounce jars of Nutella for $13.99.