Coronavirus: Press Briefing Viewers Think Ben Carson Is Falling Asleep

On Saturday, the White House held a press conference to further discuss matters relating to the current coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and health officials all attended the press conference in order to address the pandemic. Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, also appeared during the press conference. Carson’s appearance sparked an interesting discussion amongst those online, as many wrote that it looked like he was falling asleep during the briefing.

Why does Ben Carson fall asleep so often at press conferences? — Britt Vaughan (@brittv) March 21, 2020

Since Americans are currently awaiting more information on the coronavirus, many were tuned into the White House’s Saturday press briefing. As a result, some users on Twitter couldn’t help but comment on Carson’s appearance during the press conference. More specifically, they couldn’t help but address the possibility of him having caught up on some sleep whilst Trump and others spoke. Even actor Melissa Gilbert commented on Carson, writing, “Ummmm…is anyone else watching Ben Carson fall asleep behind [Donald Trump] right now?”

“Congratulations if you had “Trump refers to Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe” while Ben Carson literally falls asleep behind him” on your #CoronavirusPandemic Bingo card,” another user commented on Twitter.

“#BenCarson needs to stand off-camera if he’s going to fall asleep during Trump’s presser,” yet another user wrote.

While some users were preoccupied with whether Carson was sleeping or not, the topic of conversation during the briefing was strictly on the coronavirus. Pence even addressed the recent news that a member of his staff had tested positive for the virus. The vice president, who was standing close by Trump, Carson, and health experts seemingly without any protective measures in place, said that both he and his wife, Karen Pence, would subsequently be tested for the coronavirus.

“Many of you may have been made aware that a member of my staff has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Pence said. “We learned of that late yesterday. I am pleased to report that he is doing well — he had mild, cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half, and has not been to the White House since Monday.”

“Neither the president nor I had direct contact with that staff person,” he continued. “We worked immediately with a White House physician and the CDC, we did all contact tracing, and while the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe that I was exposed, and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president and as leader of the coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon.”