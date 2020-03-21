Coronavirus: Mike Pence's Staffer Testing Positive Leaves People With Questions and Doubts Amid Pandemic

The news that someone employed by the office of Vice President Mike Pence definitely has people talking. It was announced on Friday that one of Pence's employee's tested positive for coronavirus, though it was reported the individual did not have close contact with Pence or President Donald Trump.

The office of the vice president released an official statement confirming the positive test, via press secretary Katie Miller. "This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," the statement read. "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines."

Trump himself was recently tested for COVID-19, which is caused by coronavirus, after the press secretary of Brazilian President Jai Boslonaro was confirmed to have the disease. On Wednesday, Florida representative Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first reported case in Congress.

Given the ongoing uncertainty about what may happen in the coming weeks, along with the ongoing criticism the Trump administration has received over its continued handling of the global pandemic, some people took to social media to share their thoughts.