When Is Easter?

With all the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many have had their internal clocks thrown for a loop, causing some to wonder when Easter will be coming this year. In 2020, Easter lands on April 12, which is roughly two-and-a-half weeks away, at this time. This year, the holiday has additional meaning, as President Trump has said that he is hoping that by this time the nation will be back on track and recovering from the potentially deadly virus.

While speaking during a Fox News Town Hall, Trump stated that he "would love to have the country opened up, and just raring to go, by Easter." He then added, "I think it's possible, why not?" Many on social media have been taking issue with this timeline, however, as most seem to feel that it is far too soon for the United States to be in the clear from coronavirus causing major issues. "I don't usually write political posts but it is IRRESPONSIBLE for President Trump to think we can 'relax' these lockdowns by Easter. Cases in NYC are still doubling every 3 days! ~20% of all COVID inpatients are needing ICUs and nearly all of those need ventilators," said doctor Silia DeFilippis in a tweet.

I’ve said it from the beginning. Trump’s ego will eat itself & destroy him from within. #Covid-19 will kill tens (Maybe hundreds) of thousands in America. It will see the end of his reign in the WH. And why? Because... “Easter is very special for ME” pic.twitter.com/LLHUtjCbhc — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) March 25, 2020

"Do not kid yourselves. Trump is not in the slightest bit interested in people being able to go to church on Easter Sunday. He's interested in getting his rallies going again. It's not about you or me and it never has been," another user tweeted.

"The fact that Trump and all the other corporate masters want us to be back at work by Easter is a gigantic tell about how valuable your labor really is. The machine is collapsing without our work, and this is a huge sign that we all should U N I O N I Z E," added writer/comedian Brian Gaar.

Just so we’re clear. #Trump hasn’t shutdown a damn thing. If you’re WFH or sheltered in place that is because of your governors and mayors. So, when #Trump says he is “opening the country by Easter” know he is full of shit. You can’t open shit you never closed. #WokeAF #COVID2019 — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) March 25, 2020

At this time, medical experts continue to encourage U.S. citizens to practice social distancing, and regularly washing their hands, to help limit the spread of coronavirus.